3/21/18–Hazel Banks Denney

Funeral service for Mrs. Hazel Banks Denney, age 92, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Marcrom and Bro. Milton Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 20 at the funeral home. Mrs. Denney passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Manchester, TN.
Hazel was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Andrew and Throna Mae Haley Banks. She was a homemaker and a member of Fredonia Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Denney; and one brother, Horace Banks. She is survived by two brothers, William and Joe Banks; niece and caretakers, Marilyn (Steve) Burt; nephews, Jimmy (Doris) Banks, Manuel (Darlene) Banks, Michael (Shannon) Banks; nieces, Sue (Ron) Hill, Sheila Reed; several great-nephews and great-nieces; several great-great nephews and great-great nieces.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association
