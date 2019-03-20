3/20/19 — Robert L. Grant

Robert L. Grant of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at
Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled
for 1 PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends
on Wednesday, beginning at 11 AM.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late William Porter
Grant and the late Cora Marie Pruitt Grant Bates. He enjoyed going for
rides in the country and watching wrestling and old western shows on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Wayne
Gifford and sister, Ora Lee Gifford Nelson.
Mr. Grant is survived by sons, Robert L. Grant Jr. of Tullahoma; twin sons,
Ronnie and Donnie Grant of Estill Springs; daughters, Sherry Dodson and her
husband, Kenneth of Tullahoma and Angela Shetters and her husband, Jeremy
of Estill Springs; stepson, Leon Sloan of Lynchburg; brother, John H Grant
and his wife, Yvonne of Winchester; sisters, Katherine Grant Mitchell of
Winchester and Violet Ann Sanders and her husband, Ray of Shelbyville;
sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and one great great
grandchild.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS