3/20/18–VICTORIA JEAN BAUGUS

VICTORIA JEAN BAUGUS, age 63, of Winchester, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following an extended illness. Ms. Baugus was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late James Alex Vaughan and Victoria Maziarz Vaughan on May 6, 1953. She was a Christian. She was employed in hotel management for several years before she became disabled. Mrs. Baugus enjoyed writing, singing, listening to Christian music and reading her Bible. She was known to be a good listener. She loved all different kinds of animals.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baugus was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Vaughan. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Baugus of Winchester, Mother, Victoria Vaughan of Belvidere, son, Jason D. Vaughan and wife, Tiffany of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., grandchildren; Courtney, Denice and Jason Vaughan, II, great-grandchildren; Madison Hunt and Paizley Davidson.
Services for Mrs. Baugus will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, March 20, in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Visitation from 4:00-6:00 prior to the service.