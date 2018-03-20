3/20/18 — Edward David Ferrell

Mr. Edward David Ferrell, 79, passed away, Saturday March 17,
2018 at McArthur Manor. He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on March 2,
1939 to James and Ruby Bennett Ferrell who preceded him in death along with
his sister, Lillian Broderick.
He was a Founding member of the Manchester Bible Methodist Church and had
been a life insurance salesman. He loved to fish, specializing in catfish.
He loved his Church, his family and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stevens Ferrell; son, David (Sherry)
Ferrell Jr., Lynchburg; daughter, Sharon K. (Gordon) Sutherland, Estill
Springs; brother, Tommy Ferrell, Illinois; sister, Patsy (Preston) Brown,
Chattanooga; step-children, Mike (Sara) Calahan, Shelbyville, Jackie
(George) Houk, Murfreesboro, Trudy (Mark) Lutrell, Dyersburg, Deborah Wiser
and Sharon (Ricky) Arnold, Hillsboro; a host of grandchildren, nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday March 20, 2018 in the Central
Funeral Home chapel with Minsiters, Tom Watkins and Spencer Van Order
officiating with burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in
Tullahoma. Visitation:
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements