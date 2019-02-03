3/2/19 — Billy Ray Ringer

Funeral services for Mr. Billy Ray Ringer, age 87, of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Ringer passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Billy Ray was born August 7, 1931 to George and Laura (Hosley) Ringer in Trumann, Arkansas who preceded him in death along with his stepmother Beatrice McHann Ringer, Roger Ray Ringer, step daughter Denise Simmons, sister-in-law Nancy Ringer, Brothers, Howard, George and George Ringer, Jr.
Billy served in the Army for eight years and toured in Germany. After the military he moved to Michigan and joined the Ironworkers Union and for the next thirty two years traveled and worked in many states, including Washington, California, Hawaii, and Indiana where he met his wife of thirty five years, Barbara (Crosslin) Ringer and they spent the last nine years of his career in Anchorage, Alaska, before retiring and settling in Manchester, Tennessee in 1992.
While living in Manchester Mr. Bill’s passions included making Christmas yard art that would light up his yard the day after Thanksgiving each year, welding handrails for neighbors and having breakfast at Jiffy Burger to start his day.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Dale Ray (Ann) Ringer of Carmel Valley, California, Step-daughter Deb Simmons of Florence, Arizona and Jim(Annette) Simmons of Crown Point, Indiana, Brothers Glenn Ringer of Manchester, Tennessee, George T. Ringer of Kansas City, Missouri, Melvin (Jane) Ringer of Lawson, Missouri, Sisters Nora Earnest of Pottsville, Arkansas, Helen Ringer of Russellville, Arkansas, step brothers Stan (Judy) McHann of Smithville, Tennessee, Myrel (Barbara) McHann of Modesto, California. Eleven Grandchildren, twenty Great Grandchildren, and three Great Great Grandchildren spread out from Idaho, Arizona, California, Indiana, Wisconsin, Washington and Tennessee.
