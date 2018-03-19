3/19/18–Donna Marie Tyler

Donna Marie Tyler, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 12, 2018
at her residence at the age of 61 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday,
March 18, 2018 from 5 – 8 PM.
Mrs. Tyler, a native of Cedarville, NJ, was the daughter of the late
Charles and Edith Irene Hinkle Sawatzki. She was a registered nurse and was
currently working at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester. She had also
worked for Unity Hospital in Manchester and The Bridge in Monteagle. She
enjoyed searching for antiques and refinishing old lamps. She collected
Fenton Glass. She also enjoyed playing Pac Man and watching the 3 Stooges
and Judge Judy on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother,
Charles Sawatzki.
Mrs. Tyler is survived by her husband, Dalvin Randall Tyler of Tullahoma;
daughters, Meghan Dawn Tyler of Bournemouth, England and Rini Tyler of
Tullahoma; cousin, Christine Stanley of Bumpass, Virginia; nieces, Charity,
Katherine, Lauren and Victoria Tyler, all of Tullahoma; nephew, Caleb Tyler
of Murfreesboro; special friends, Molly Frost of SC, Lindsey Lax of Spring
Hill, TN and Amber Kelley of Winchester and many other cousins and good
friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Ave, Tullahoma, TN
37388.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.