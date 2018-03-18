3/18/18 — Rudy Newby

Newby, Rudolph B. “Rudy”, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at his home at the age of 94. Mr. Newby was
born in Warren County Tennessee in the Daylight community to the late Sam
H. and Bertha E. Newby. He served his country in the United States Army
during World War II and went on to work as an Insurance Agent with
Kentucky Central Insurance. Mr. Newby was a long-time member of First
Baptist Church in Tullahoma where he had served as a Deacon and Trustee.
He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Life Underwriters. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florene
Newby; one son, George Stephen Newby; one daughter, Claudia Reed Newby;
brothers, G.W. Newby, his twin, Randolph Newby, J. Paul Newby and
Clayburn Robinson; and sisters, Lowry Turner, Rowena Boyd, and Jim Newby
Robinson. Mr. Newby is survived by his daughter, Libby Sohrabi and her
husband Nader of Wartrace; grandchildren, Erin Carner and her husband
Matt, Allison Newby, Nick Sohrabi and his wife Melissa, Evan Sohrabi and
his wife Heather, and Carrie Miller and her husband Jesse; and
great-grandchildren, Jackson, Shepherd and Allison Carner, June, Ivy,
Audrey and Owen Sohrabi and Mason and Ella Miller. Visitation will be
held on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 18th, 2018 at
2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Andy Stallings and
Kevin Ivy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be
made to Hospice Compassus, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma,
Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
