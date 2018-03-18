3/18/18–Margaret Ann Wilcher

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margaret Ann Wilcher, age 68, of McMinnville, TN will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Dayspring Community Church. Mrs. Wilcher passed from this life on Wednesday, March 14, at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, TN.
Margaret was born in McMinnville, TN the daughter of the late Loyd and Mamie Pedigo. She drove a school bus for Warren County School District for almost 15 years. Mrs. Wilcher loved to cook, going to the beauty shop, and being a housewife, but her favorite thing was to spend time with her grandchildren. On March 23, Margaret and her husband, G.L. would have been married for 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Mamie Pedigo. She is survived by her loving husband, George “G.L.” Wilcher; two sons, Blaine (Lorie) Wilcher and Michael Wilcher; and five grandchildren; Lindsay (Michael) Mooneyhan, Kelsey Wilcher, Zoe Wilcher, Annie Wilcher, and Isaac Wilcher.
In lieu of flowers, please make Bible donations in Margaret’s name through the Gideon Bible Program at High Funeral Home, 101 College Street, McMinnville, TN 37110.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Wilcher family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.