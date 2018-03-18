3/18/18 — Charles Brian Gowen

Charles Brian Gowen of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, March 14,
2018 at the age of 47 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday,
March 18, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday,
March 17 from 5 – 8 PM
Mr. Gowen, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Charles Boyd and
Shirley Bateman Gowen. He was a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed
riding four wheelers and collecting guns. His favorite times were spent
being with friends and family.
He is survived by three brothers, Mike Gowen and his wife, Shelia of
Manchester, Steven Gowen and his wife, Michelle of Hillsboro and Bradley
Scott Gowen and his wife, Janet of Lynchburg and one sister, Michelle
Massingille of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to the Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E. Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN.
37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements