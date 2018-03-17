3/17/18 — Don Lockwood

Don Lockwood, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at
his residence at the age of 82 years. Memorial Services will be held on
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1 PM at the Harmony Baptist Church, 1600 Old
Estill Springs Road, Tullahoma, TN.
Mr. Lockwood, a native of Centralia, IL, was the son of the late John
Alexander and Pauline Rodefeld Lockwood. He was a U S Army veteran. He was
a police officer and retired from the Tullahoma Police Department. He had
also worked for the Manchester Police Department, the Coffee County Court
where he was a Court Deputy and also worked as a security guard at
Northlake Mall. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading and
painting. He
was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church but also attended the Raysville
Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul
and John Lockwood.
Mr. Lockwood is survived by his wife, Sandra Lockwood of Tullahoma; son,
David Lockwood of Tullahoma; daughter, Gina Brandon and her husband, Tim of
Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Heather Lockwood of Tullahoma, Dusty Brandon
of Tullahoma, Lindsey Sullivan and her husband, JD of Tullahoma and Meagan
Brandon of Lynchburg and four great grandchildren, Destiny Morrison, Ryan
and Clara Mae Sullivan and Oaklie Peyton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made in her
memory to the Harmony Baptist Church, the Raysville Baptist Church or St.
Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.