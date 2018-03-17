3/17/18 — Cathy Smith

Cathy Smith passed this life on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at NHC of
McMinnville at the age of 61 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Saturday beginning at 11 AM.
Mrs. Smith, a native of Jasper, TN was the daughter of the late George and
Lilie Mae Morris Smith. She was a resident of Tullahoma for many years.
She
loved visiting with friends and family and always invited everyone to
“come
by for some coffee and talk”. She enjoyed watching TV and playing computer
games. Her family introduced her to Snapchat on her phone and she spent
many hours sharing photos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul
Eugene Smith; boyfriend, Robert Dickerson and sister, Louise Mearse.
She is survived by two sons, Johnny Smith of Shelbyville and Shawn Smith
and his wife, Jamie of Tullahoma; daughter, Tina Smith of Shelbyville;
sisters, Donna Taylor of McMinnville and Katie Gillespie of Tullahoma;
fifteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren and special friends,
Nellie Jones of McMinnville and Jone Phillips of Decherd.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements