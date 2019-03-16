3/16/19–Annie Louise Haley

Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Louise Haley, age 92, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hurricane Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the Haley family will be from 10:00 AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed from this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Mrs. Haley was born in Guntersville, Alabama, on August 11, 1926 to Allen Harvey Manning and Emma Lee Tipton. Around 1937, the family moved to Manchester, where she attended Red Hill, Fredonia Elementary and Manchester Central High School. She worked for many years at Tennessee Overall in Tullahoma and Snow White Dry Cleaners in Manchester. Mrs. Haley was a seamstress and did work for many people in Manchester. Mrs. Haley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Haley loved fishing and going to Bluegrass festivals where her husband was a musician, to whom she was married to for over 55 years. Mrs. Haley was a member of Hurricane Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Raymond Floyd Haley, Mrs. Haley was preceded in death by her son, Robert Franklin Yates of Manchester. Mrs. Haley is survived by sons, Jerry (Peggy) Yates of Murfreesboro, James (Margaret) Yates of Shelbyville, Gary (Angela) Haley of Manchester; daughter, Charlotte (Robert) Harrison of Summitville; her grandchildren, Sarah & Ashlee Haley, Michael Yates, Amy Burnett, Jimmy Yates, Matt Yates, Michelle Lynn, Tracey Yates Adams, Danielle Yates, Trevor Harrison, and James Carpenter; and several great grandchildren.
