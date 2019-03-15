3/15/19 — Douglas Kent Davis

A celebration of life for Mr. Douglas Kent Davis, age 59, will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Davis passed from this life suddenly on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence in Cookeville.
Doug was born in Georgia to the late Noel and Frances Davis. He was a Godly man and attended Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ. He was very passionate about his country, loved sports and hiking, and had an amazing sense of humor. The most important thing to Doug in his life were his children and his family. He was a loving father, son, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Doug is also preceded in death by one brother, David Davis. He is survived by his son, Lenard “Allen” Davis; two daughters, Clara Beth Davis and Christi Davis Long (Brandon); one grandchild; one brother, Dwight Mathias (Susan).
