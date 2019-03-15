3/15/19 — Chad Petty

RICHARD CHAD PETTY, age 30, of Winchester, Tenn., departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019, at STRHS Winchester from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident. Mr. Petty was born in Winchester, Tenn., on July 28, 1988, to Carrol Dickey Petty and Steven Richard Petty. Mr. Petty was a 2007 graduate of Franklin County High School. He was employed at Hi-Tech Mold & Engineering, SE, Inc. in Winchester for several years. After leaving employment there he was last employed with the City of Decherd Water Department. Mr. Petty loved fishing, camping and anything to do with the outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed the time he got to spend with his daughter.
Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his Maternal grandfather, Wilson Dickey, Paternal Grandparents; Mary Lee and Richard Petty. He is survived by his parents, Carrol and Steven Richard Petty, daughter, Harper Grace Petty, brothers; Jonathan Simmons, Twin brother, Steven Ross Petty and wife, Kaysie all of Winchester, Ethan Petty of Okinawa, Japan. Maternal grandmother, Jean Dickey of Winchester. Maternal Aunts; Mary Kelley and husband Daryl of Belvidere, Gay Hall and husband, Clinton of Winchester, Jeannie Phipps and husband Russell of Hillsboro, Paternal Aunt, Kathy Payne and husband, Terry of Decherd, Paternal Uncle, Robert Petty of Hillsboro, several cousins, 1-niece and 2-nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Petty will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Friday evening, March 15, 2019, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Pastor Richard Reed, officiating, and Eulogist, Robert Petty.
Interment will be in the Green Cemetery in Belvidere with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS