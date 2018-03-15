3/15/18 — Ruth “Granny” Reed

Ruth “Granny” Reed, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, March 12,
2018 at her residence at the age of 83 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Thursday beginning at 11 AM.
Mrs. Reed, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late Alvin
and Sally Jones Clouse. She retired from PCA Apparel where she worked as
an Inspector. She enjoyed reading her Bible, flower gardening, sewing and
spending time with her family. She also loved collecting and fixing things.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
George Reed; brothers, Alvin, Clifford and JC Clouse and sisters, Magdelene
Teal and Elease Arnold.
Mrs. Reed is survived by one daughter, Vickie Bush of Manchester; two
granddaughters, Tabatha Hawkins and her husband, Gary of Manchester and
Kayla Bush and her fiancé, Emanuel Vazquez of Manchester; five great
grandchildren, Cole, Kursten and Greyson Hawkins and Vincent and Zola
Vasquez and sisters-in-law, Jane Clouse and Sadie Burks, both of Manchester.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.