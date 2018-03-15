3/15/18 — Imogene “Jean” Layne

Funeral services for Mrs. Imogene “Jean” Layne, age 84, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Layne passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Creekside Three Rivers Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, TN.
Jean was born in Hampshire, TN, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lucille Parker Jones. She was a seamstress for PCA Corporation and Eden Industries and a member of Antioch Church of Christ. Jean enjoyed coaching softball, crafting, listening to music, cooking and gardening, and especially spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, W.T. “Bill” Layne, and two sisters, Lena Simmons and Shirley Mooneyham. She is survived by one son, Randy (Linda) Layne of Ooltewah, TN; one daughter, Sherry (Richard) Bearden of Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Norman “Buster” (Nell) Jones of E. Peoria, IL; one grandson, Joshua (Leiah) Layne of Hixson, TN; and two great grandchildren, William R. Layne and Kendall M. Layne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Antioch Church of Christ, c/o Wayne King Morten, 3400 Sixteenth Model Road, Manchester, TN 37355.
