3/15/18–Alline B. Sprouse

A graveside service for Mrs. Alline B. Sprouse, age 96 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, March 15, 2018, 2 PM at Manchester City Cemetery with Roger Brown and Louis Johnson officiating.
Alline was born on June 26, 1921 to the late John and Pearl Banks. She was a member of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. Mrs. Sprouse enjoyed playing basketball, gardening, and loved the outdoors.
Mrs. Sprouse is preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. Sprouse. She is survived by niece, Sandy (Roy) Schaffer, Lisa (Tony) Rouvelas, Carol (Tim) Green; nephew, David (Jennifer) Banks and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bell Springs United Methodist Church
