3/14/18 — Michael Joe Parsley

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Joe Parsley, age 65, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the funeral home. Mr. Parsley passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Michael was born in Coffee Co., TN, the son of the late James and Margaret Parsley. Before retiring Michael owned Parsley Glass Company. He loved drag racing, and he was very caring and would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Michael was a loving husband and devoted father.
In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Pamela. He is survived by his son, Matthew Parsley; four brothers, Jimmie (Bonnie), Donny (Susan), Ricky, and Brent (Lia); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parsley Family.