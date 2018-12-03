3/12/18 — Jeanette Dickson

Jeanette Dickson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 8, 2018
at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 89 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Monday, March 12, 2018 at 2 PM at the First
Christian Church of Tullahoma. Burial will be Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 1
PM at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Mrs. Dickson, a native of Chattanooga, was the daughter of the late William
and Katie Tinker Levi. She and her husband, Jack moved to Tullahoma in
1954, during the early stages of development at AEDC. She worked at the
local Eckerd Drug Store for many years. She and Jack were married for 57
years and enjoyed traveling to Florida every winter to go fishing. She was
a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed doing crafts, bowling,
cooking, and sewing. After retirement, she enjoyed the activities at the
Senior Citizens Center, especially playing cards. She was a 50 year Eastern
Star member and past Worthy Matron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack
D Dickson Sr; brothers, George and Bill Levi and sister, Ruth Gamble.
Mrs. Dickson is survived by two sons, Jack D Dickson Jr and his wife, Gail
of Tullahoma and Scott Dickson and his wife, Patty of Manchester; sister,
Betty Levi of Chattanooga; sister-in-law, Ann O’Connell of Chattanooga;
six
grandchildren, Jeanette Valdez and her husband, Daniel of Glendora, CA,
Travis, Makayla and Lindsey Dickson, all of Manchester, Lyn Saliembier and
her husband, Hunt of Sierra Madre, CA and Patrick Beecher and his wife,
Mary of Peoria, AZ; four great grandchildren, Anna Beecher of Peoria, AZ,
and Grace and Katherine Saliembier, both of Sierra Madre, CA and special
friend, Joanne Phillips of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made in her
memory to the First Christian Church of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.