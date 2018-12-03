3/12/18 — Eulalio Hernandez

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Mr. Eulalio Hernandez, age 78 of
Manchester, will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018 from 12:00 P.M. until
8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will hold a
separate service at a later date in Mexico. Mr. Hernandez passed away on
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Eulalio was born on February 12, 1940 in Monterrey, Mexico to the late
Guillermo and Juanita Rivera Hernandez. In his former years, he enjoyed
playing softball in Mexico. He loved playing pool, dancing, and was a
hard worker. Above everything else, he loved his children, grandchildren,
and great-grandchildren. Mr. Hernandez was of the Catholic faith.
Survived by his wife, Consuelo Morales Hernandez; son, Eduardo Hernandez;
daughters, Juana Hernandez, Sandra Hernandez, Aidee Hernandez; brothers,
Jose Hernandez, Jesus Hernandez; sister, Ofelia Hernandez; 11
grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hernandez family.