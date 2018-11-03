3/11/18–Elizabeth Jewel Cyree

Funeral services for Ms. Elizabeth Jewel Cyree, age 92, of Morrison, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. David Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Head of Hurricane Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Ms. Cyree passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Manchester, TN.
Jewel was born in Winchester, TN, the daughter of the late Newton and Villa Spencer. She was an excellent cook and could grow any type of flower. Jewel was a good Christian woman, and a wonderful friend and neighbor. She was a loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, Jewel is also preceded in death by her husband, James Cyree; one brother, Tommie Spencer; and two sisters, Louise Cunningham and Josephine Cleek. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Tipps; one brother, J.D. Spencer; two sisters, Irene Clark and Lois Armstrong; four grandkittens, Bob, Smokey, Delilah, and Vandy; and two special friends, Brenda and Marlin Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jewel’s name to Marble Plains Baptist Church, 525 Marble Plains Road, Winchester, TN 37398.
