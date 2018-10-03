3/10/18–Courtnie Rae Sutton

Funeral services for Ms. Courtnie Rae Sutton, age 39, of West Palm Beach, FL will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at First Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Robert McClean officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Ms. Sutton passed away on March 1, 2018, at her residence in West Palm Beach, FL.
Courtnie was born on August 16, 1978, to Glenn Sutton and Vicki Harris. She accepted Christ and became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and walking.
Ms, Sutton is survived by her parents; Glenn (Shirley) Sutton and Vicki Harris; son, Christopher Howse; sister, Stephanie Nelson; brother, Derrick (Sherri) Dye; nephews, Daryl McGee, Jr., Gabriel Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, and Desmond Dye; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sutton family.
