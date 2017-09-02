2/9/17 — Walter Leighton McMahan

Graveside Memorial Services for Mr. Walter Leighton McMahan, age 85, of Morrison, Tennessee, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Mr. McMahan passed away at his home on February 5, 2017.
Walter McMahan was born in Coffee County, Tennessee, the son of the late Walter Hill McMahan and Mary Louise Russell. He served his country in the United States Army. Walter worked as an electrical construction worker in his early years. Later on, he worked as a farmer for over twenty years.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his first wife, Dottie Sutherland McMahan. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Dortha Elam McMahan; brother, Gary and wife, Marsha McMahan of Manchester; sisters, Mary Davis of Morrison, Billie and husband, Ken Haske of Michigan, and sister-in-law, Lisa McMahan of Goodletsville; step-daughters, Dianne and husband, Jimmy Lynn Anderson, and Debby Winton; several nieces and nephews.
