2/9/17 — Richey L. Morton

Richey L Morton of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at his
residence at the age of 39 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 1 PM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
chapel with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation
with the family will be from 11 AM till the service time.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late William Bud Morton
and Geraldine Davenport Morton of McMinnville. He was a Radiology
Technician and had worked at Southern TN Medical Center, Harton Regional
Medical Center, the Medical Center of Manchester and Unity Medical
Center. He
attended Day Springs Community Church in McMinnville where he enjoyed
playing drums for the services. He loved music and enjoyed attending
concerts. He loved Ford Mustangs, the Nashville Predators Hockey Team and
the band, Hale Storm. He also enjoyed target shooting and playing street
hockey. He especially loved being with his family, especially his son,
Blake.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Scotty
Joe Morton and two sisters, Brenda Lee Tanner and Phyllis Ann Morton
Nesmith Winton.
Richey is survived by his mother and step-father, Geraldine Morton and
William Swim of McMinnville; wife, Candye Doss Morton of Tullahoma; sons,
Blake Lavoy Morton of McMinnville and Ethan Harris of Tullahoma; daughters,
Laklynn Qualls of Walnut Grove and Keely Harris of Tullahoma; brother,
Steve Tanner and his wife, Kim of McMinnville; sister, Marsha Means of
Forest City, NC; one grandchild Tatum Qualls and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.