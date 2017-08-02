2/8/17 — Wanda Jacqueline “Fluff” Martin-Sherrill

Martin-Sherrill, Wanda Jacqueline “Fluff”, of Tullahoma, passed
this life on Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at her home at the age of 67.
Wanda was born in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Andrew D. Martin Sr. and
Kathleen Morse Martin. She was a 1967 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School
and was always fun loving, full of laughter and joy, and was almost
generous to a fault with others. During her life she was a hair stylist
and was the owner of La Casa Salon. She was a member of Faith Lutheran
Church in Tullahoma, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, International
Edsel Club, and was an avid Ham Radio Operator. In addition to her
parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sherrill. She
is survived by two sisters, Donna Martin and Joyce Strickland both of
Tullahoma; one brother, Andy Martin of Tullahoma; and one nephew, Jeff
Strickland and his wife Kim of Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be held on
Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 2:00pm in
the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in
lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma
Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.