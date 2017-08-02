2/8/17 — Avice Roxanna Holmes Colwell

Funeral services for Mrs. Avice Roxanna Holmes Colwell, age 100 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until time of the service at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Colwell passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
She was born on August 24, 1916 in the Shady Grove Community of Coffee County to the late Jesse and Della Duncan Holmes. Avice was a member of the New Union Church of Christ. She loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included crocheting doilies and throws, many of which she gave away. She was a homemaker and worked a few years at the Star Union Pajama Factory before she married.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter S. “”Doc” Colwell; brothers, Herman Holmes, Hubert Holmes, and J.D. Holmes; sisters, Eva Elder, Cora Simmons, and Elan Hill; five nieces and three nephews.
She is survived by her son, Walter Dane Colwell of Manchester; two brothers, Lynder Holmes (Willie) of McMinnville and Vernon Holmes (Naomi) of Manchester; sister-in-law, Pauline Holmes of Brentwood; five nieces and ten nephews.
