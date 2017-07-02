2/7/17 — Ruby Irene Duke Dyer

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Irene Duke Dyer, age 90, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Kerry Walker officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 8 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Dyer passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Ruby was born in Normandy, TN, the daughter of the late Nealy Vinton Duke and Clyde Ewell Duke Shelton. She was employed at Genesco in Tullahoma for more than 30 years, having retired in 1985, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester. Mrs. Ruby kept children in her home for more than 20 years. She also enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Oasis, working word search puzzles, and was a wonderful cook, with specialties being pecan pies and cheeseburgers.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her husband, Lon D. Dyer, Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Jean Freeze and Ernestine Farrar; and an infant brother, Troy Duke. She is survived by one daughter, Elaine (Larry) Browder of Sale Creek, TN; one son, Gary (Brenda) Dyer of Manchester, TN; grandchildren, Kelly (Freddie) Hawkins of Soddy Daisy, TN, Col. Shawn (Sally) Holmes of Columbus, GA, Clay (Gwen) Dyer of Murfreesboro, TN, Chad (LeAnn) Dyer and Courtney (Benji) Blackburn, both of Manchester, TN; great grandchildren, Carley and Cain Hawkins, Morgan and Emily Holmes, Luke Blackburn, Collin, Drew and Nate Dyer, Cy Brody and Paisley Dyer.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Autumn Oaks and Manchester Health Care, Dr. Albert Brandon and Donna Tudor, FNP, and Dr. David Florence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Ruby’s name to the Senior Oasis Program at Trinity Baptist Church, 1513 McArthur Drive, Manchester, TN 37355.
