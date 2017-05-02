2/5/17—William Michael Schenck

Memorial services for Mr. William “Bill” Michael Schenck, age 89, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Billy Levengood officiating. Mr. Schenck passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on February 1, 2017.
Bill was born in New Hyde Park, New York, the son of the late John Schenck and Catherine Schwartz. He served his country in the Army in his younger years. Bill later worked for the town of Oyster Bay as a highway department worker. He was a member of the American Legion. His hobbies were reading all kinds of books and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Schenck is preceded in death by two of his brothers, Steven and George Schenck. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Holm Schenck; son, William Andrew Schenck; three daughters, Linda (James) Eckardt, Eileen Levengood, and Ruth (Shain) Yanofsky; grandchildren, Michelle, Cheryl, Michael, Kathleen, Teri, Lori, Billy, Stephanie, Dustin, Aaron, Michael, Michelle, and Trenton; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE SCHENCK FAMILY