2/5/17 — O.D. Crosslin

Funeral services for Mr. O.D. Crosslin, age 90 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Alan Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Crosslin passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles and Bertha Crosslin. O.D. was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, camping and farming. He loved his cows and Ginger his donkey. Mr. Crosslin was a United States Navy veteran. He did his basic training at Camp Perry and Little Creek, Virginia. He served on the Landing Ship Medium (LSM) traveling down the Mississippi River to New Orleans, then to Cuba and through the Gulf of Mexico to the West Coast. He serviced in the Pacific Theater included Aniwetok, Hawaii, Philippines, Guam, Okinawa, Korea and China. Before his discharge as S 1/C in 1946, he was awarded the Campaign and Service and Asiatic Pacific Campaign medals.
Survived by his wife of 69 years, Alaneta Crosslin; son, Michael Douglas Crosslin (Joyce); daughter, Dana Gayle Smith all of Manchester; sisters, Leola Carolyn Sain of Bradyville, Betty Jo Rigney (Ewin) of Manchester; grandchildren, Jonathan Patrick Smith, Jeremiah Dale Hibdon; great-grandchildren, Miah Jayne Hibdon, Jesse Lee Hibdon. He is preceded in death by two brothers; Charles Lee Crosslin, Jr. and Clyde Aaron Crosslin.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Crosslin family.