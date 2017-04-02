2/4/17—Richard W. Brown

Richard W. Brown age 84 of Manchester passed away Tuesday January 31, 2017. Richard was born in Pennsylvania, spent most of his life in California. After college, he began his 45 year career driving big rigs. Richard loved driving, logging over 2 million miles on America’s highways. He enjoyed many happy retirement years here in Tennessee with family, friends, and his constant companion pup, Bandit. You could often find Richard watching western movies, and like a good cowboy, he was honest and tough, caring and strong, a great friend, father and step father.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother Nellie, Father; Hamilton and his daughter Cathy.
Richard is survived by his wife Paula, brothers; Don and Robert Brown, two sisters; Wilma and Dorothy Brown, two sons; Jeff and Michael Brown, and daughters; Deborah Allen, Margaret Brown and Jody Deporto. He will be missed by all his grand and great grandchildren and his beloved granddaughter; Mary Meagan.
In his memory, please contribute to the American Cancer Society or your local Animal Rescue.
