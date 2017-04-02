2/4/17 — Leona A. Seipp

Leona A Seipp, a resident of Tullahoma, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at her residence at the age of 95 years. Graveside services will be held, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Father Stephen Klasek officiating.
A native of DeSmet, SD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur James and Ellen Roberts Breeden. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in Moscow, Idaho in 1939 and was a legal secretary for over 20 years. She then began traveling with her husband, Merle J Seipp and lived in fourteen states. Mr. Seipp passed away in 1982. Mrs. Seipp was a very active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was an avid bridge player. She also was very active in BPW and served as president for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Merle J Seipp; son, Jerald Allen Seipp; brother, Paul Breeden and sisters, Alice Bosse and Rita Ann Hendricks.
Mrs. Seipp is survived by one son, David Seipp of Tullahoma; six grandchildren, Jerome, Eric, Brian, Jason and Gretchen Seipp and Shannon Seipp Wood and three great grandchildren, Walter and Mickey McMorris and Gabriella Seipp.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN, 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.