2/4/17—Juanita Irene Seal

Juanita Irene Seal, 78, a resident of Manchester, TN passed away on
Saturday, January 28, 2017 at her residence. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM at the Noah Church of Christ.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM until the service time.
Private burial services will be held at a later time.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Sanford and
Pearl Cawthron Green. She was a sewer at Tennessee Apparel for many
years. She
enjoyed sewing, reading, studying genealogy and spending time with her
family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John
Green Jr and one sister, Vanita Moss.
Mrs. Seal is survived by her husband, Jimmy Mason Seal of Manchester; four
daughters, Connie Duncan Moore and her husband, Roger of Nashville, Tammy
Bourque and her husband, Chris, Denise Church and Anissa Lewis, all of
Manchester; three brothers, Floyd Green and his wife, Janie B and Elmer
Green and his wife, Lottie, both of Manchester and Fred Green of Hillsboro;
special friends, Ami Bird, Tyler Mitchell and Christina Snow, all of
Manchester; five grandchildren, Vanessa Reynolds and her husband, Brian of
Ft Myers, FL, Cody Church of Manchester, Taylor Church and Regan Church, of
Manchester and Courtney Hise and her fiancé, Chris Reed of Old Hickory, TN
and seven great grandchildren, Ilyssa Collins, Illeana and Izaak Reynolds,
Sadie, Christopher and Bentlee Church and Maci Lefevers.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St Jude
Children’s’ Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN
38105.
