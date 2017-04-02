2/4/17 — Hobert Isaac Dailey

Hobert Isaac Dailey, age 87, of Woodbury passed away Saturday, February
4, 2017 at Tennessee Veteran’s Home. He was a native of Julian, WV.
Survivors include his children, Roger (Majuana) Dailey of Murfreesboro,
Linda (Dan) Farmer of Lenoir City, & Edna (Stan) Cooper of Hurricane, WV.
Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Mr. Dailey was the son of the late Hobert Lee Dailey and Ellen Louise
Tyler Dailey. He was a member of the Methodist Church and a veteran of
the Korean Conflict serving in the United States Army. Mr. Hobert was a
former bank examiner, school teacher at Woodbury Central High School,
former preacher and owner/operator of Dailey Recording Studio.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in the Chapel of
Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Mitchell officiating. Interment will
follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from
4 to 8 PM Monday, February 6, 2017 at the funeral home.
Woodbury Funeral Home