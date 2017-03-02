2/3/17 — Martha Jane Dickey

Martha Jane Dickey, 60, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Monday,
January 30, 2017 at her residence. Memorial Services will be held Friday,
February 3, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with visitation
from 10 AM until the service time.
A native of Murfreesboro, she was the daughter of the late Bob Lynch and
Margie Louise Clinard Lynch of Tullahoma. Martha lived and raised her
family in Buchanan, MI but relocated to Tennessee in 2007 to be close to
her parents. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She
enjoyed cooking, reading and watching sports. She was an avid Peyton
Manning and Notre Dame fan. She also enjoyed her plants and had a “Green
Thumb”.
In addition to father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy
Glisner.
Martha is survived by her mother, Margie Louise Lynch of Tullahoma; two
sons, Christopher Mondschein and his wife, Lindsay of Berrien Springs, MI
and Thomas Mondschein of Buchanan, MI; two brothers, Billy Lynch and his
wife, Mandy of Cookeville, TN and Bobby Lynch of Nashville; seven
grandchildren plus one on the way and close friends, Michelle Pierson and
Cathy Sullivan-Brown, both of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.