2/3/17 — Christopher Isaac Freeze

Funeral services for Christopher Isaac Freeze, age 23 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Christopher passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Erlanger Hospital.
Christopher brought joy to everyone’s life. He loved to call people and to play on his phone and tablet. He was always up for going places, especially shopping at the Dollar Tree. He made an impact on everyone he met, and will be greatly missed.
Survived by his parents, Vernon and Alice Freeze; his biological parents, Christopher Freeze and Michelle Freeze; sister, Taylor Freeze; favorite aunt, Nedra Freeze; cousins, Bailey and Kendra Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coffee County Funeral Chapel to assist with final expenses.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Freeze family.