2/27/17 — Clyde “Ronnie” Vanzant

Clyde “Ronnie” Vanzant, age 70 of Manchester, Tennessee passed away into Eternal Rest on February 24, 2017 at the Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mr. Vanzant was a retired (35 year) Tow Motor Operator from Carrier Air Conditioning in Morrison. Ronnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Manchester, where he helped with the Children’s Church. He also worked with a Chaplain visiting Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Centers for several years in our community.
Ronnie had a black belt in karate, umpired, coached baseball, and was involved in all sports! He will be fondly remembered as one who loved his family and friends, and somehow still found time to go to the Recreation Center to work out. He enjoyed all his friends he swam, worked out, walked, and jogged with. He loved to watch his grandsons play all sports and all his friend’s children play their sports…he just loved watching everyone being involved in athletics and enjoying life.
Mr. Vanzant was preceded in death by his parents, the late Martin L. Vanzant and Mary M. Maurer Vanzant and a brother Glen Vanzant.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jana L. Vanzant of Manchester, Tennessee; a daughter, Donna L. West and her husband Tim of Tullahoma, Tennessee; a brother, Frank H. Vanzant and his wife Sue of Estill Springs, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Caleb and Cameron West, both of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alive Hospice, alivehospice.org or First Baptist Church Fund, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, Tennessee 37355
VISITATION: Sunday, February 26, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Monday, February 27, 2017, 10:00 A.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
