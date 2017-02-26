2/26/17 — Larry Gene Mosher

Larry Gene Mosher passed away quietly in his home in Murfreesboro , TN on Tuesday February 21, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born on December 13, 1939 in Bentonville, AR to parents Norman Eugene and Josephine Mitchell Mosher. He was the youngest of six children.
Larry was a pioneer in the world of highway restoration, safety and the Grinding and Grooving industry for over 45 years.
In 1980 his company MU Inc. founded in Lebanon, TN. He was dedicated to refining and improving roads, bridges and airport runways across the globe. His inventions and innovative designs are still used to this day. He was known throughout the world for his expertise in the field of Grooving and Grinding, and provided consultation to many other countries. His expertise in his industry was highly sought after and he contributed to a vast amount of educational and informational literature on the subject. Larry served for several years as Executive Director of the International Grooving and Grinding Association and President of American Concrete Pavement Association. He was also given the Honorary Lifetime Membership Award by IGGA in 2008.
In his private life, Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His whole face would light up every time his family would gather around him. He was a jokster and a prankster; he always made everyone around him laugh, most of his close friends and family called him ” Big Moe”. He enjoyed music and played the guitar and sang. He was a Godly man who enjoyed going to church and helping people in need. His generous nature and compassionate and loving heart will never be forgotten. At home and in his travels around the world, he had a great impact in the lives of people he met. He truly lived life to the fullest and never failed to be thankful for his blessings.
Larry’s true legacy lives on in the ones he left behind. Jennifer, his loving wife of 32 years, his four daughters; Tanya Mosher of Fairview, TN, Pamela Mosher of Hendersonville, TN, both Lorla Carter and Heather Johnson of Smyrna, TN. His grandchildren, Michael Moss, Victoria Souders, Jeremy Campbell, Johnathan Mosher Johnson, Jessica Carter, John III, Scarlett, Ethan, Summer and Melody Johnson, Megan, Amanda and Gabriel Mosher. Great grandchildren; Michael Moss Jr., Finnigan Moss, Essence and Avril Campbell and David Gene Souders as well as countless friends. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lynn Mosher and his grandson Jason Souders. He will truly be missed by all but we are thankful for the lasting impact he had on all our lives.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, 401 North Jackson St Tullahoma, TN 37388. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.