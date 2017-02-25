2/25/17 — Carlos Ulrich Claire von dem Bussche

Mr. Carlos Ulrich Claire von dem Bussche, Sr. passed away on February 21, 2017 at Tennova-Harton Healthcare in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 81 years of age.
Carlos was born to the late Karl and Josephine Timberlake von dem Bussche on July 6, 1935 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A retired salesman, he was educated at Colegio Ward, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Kent Preparatory in Kent, Connecticut. He graduated from the University of the South in Sewanee where he was a Kappa Alpha, a member of The Order of Gownsman along with the university’s track team.
Described as a man “that could do anything,” he was a stained glass artist that installed his work in the home of the Vice President of the United States in Washington, D.C., as well as many other businesses and residences in the Tullahoma area. He loved woodworking and sailing, where as a member of the Highland Yacht Club he once served as its Commandre.
Mr. von dem Bussche is survived by his wife Nancy Owens von dem Bussche of Tullahoma, his son Carlos von dem Bussche, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Tullahoma, Tennessee and daughter Tanya Early also of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Also surviving are grandchildren Skyler, Justice and Alexis von dem Bussche.
Visitation with family members will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral. Interment will follow at a later date at Welker Cemetery in Coffee County.
DAVES-CULBERTSON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS