2/25/17–Albert Devander “A.D.” Qualls

ALBERT DEVANDER “A. D.” QUALLS
(August 27, 1938 – February 21, 2017)
Albert Devander Qualls was born August 27, 1938, a native of Manchester, Tennessee, to the late Ralph Qualls and Hazel Anthony Qualls. Mr. Qualls is also preceded in death by a loving and devoted wife Ester Yvonne Qualls and resided in Altamont, Tennessee, a son, Scott Qualls, and a brother Jerry Qualls.
Mr. Qualls loved gardening, coon hunting, and was known as a very hard worker. He was constantly working on something. He was very loving, kind and generous. He was a pipefitter and welder in the construction field before retirement.
Mr. A.D. Qualls is survived by a daughter, Sonja R. Qualls of Altamont, Tennessee, three grandchildren, Heather Killian of Beersheba Springs of Tennessee, Jordan Qualls of McMinnville, Tennessee and Brianna Qualls of Manchester, Tennessee, three great-grandchildren, Alex Killian, Kadan Killian, and Axton Qualls, six sisters, Imma Jean Purdue, Katherine Chappelow, Venita Anderson, Dorothy Freeze, Willadean Richardson, and Rennita Floyd, and a brother, Marshall Qualls, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Saturday, February 25, 2017, 11 – 1:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Saturday, 1:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Wesley Chapel Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.