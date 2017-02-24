2/24/17 — Korey James Benbow

Funeral services for Mr. Korey James Benbow, age 48, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with J.T. Steele and Benny Benjamin officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Bikers for Christ. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Benbow passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Korey was born in Michigan, the son of Bruce Benbow and Rebecca Malburg. He was self-employed at Exteriors of Tennessee and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Korey’s characteristics include giving, caring, loving spirit, funny, hardworking, just to name a few. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of Bikers for Christ. Korey also enjoyed all watersports, including boating and jet skiing. He loved his children, grandchildren, and he loved life.
In addition to his parents, Korey is also survived by his wife, Guizhu Wu Benbow; children, Alissa Steffens, Joe Rosey, and Candy Giles; step-children, Hongwei Qin, Mila Zou, Minnie Zou, and Niko Zou; and step-mother, Kathy Benbow.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Benbow family.