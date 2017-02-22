2/22/17–Lyle Lawton

Lyle Lorain Lawton, 98, of the Ashbury Section of Manchester, passed away on Friday (Feb. 10, 2017) at the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro, following a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 30, 1918, in Shinglehouse, Pa., he was the son of John and Ethel Cecilia Sherwood Abel. On Nov. 19, 1947 in Belfast, N.Y., he married Sarah Wilday, who predeceased him in 1983.
Lyle had grown up in the Shinglehouse and Coudersport, Pa., areas and had attended the school systems there. Later he received his GED. He joined the U.S. Army and during World War II he fought with Patton’s 3rd Army, receiving the Bronze Star for his actions. After VE Day he served in the Philippines. Returning to civilian life, he located in the Black Creek area and was employed at Arovox in Franklinville. Later, he worked for Acme Electric in Cuba, where he constructed transformers for a short time.
Lyle enjoyed traveling, renovating houses and spending time with his family.
He was a member of the Black Creek Congregational Church and the VFW in Manchester.
Surviving are a son, Stephen A. (Mary) Lawton of Manchester; a daughter, Ann Marie Lawton of Manchester; three grandchildren, Erica (Charles) Crump of Mobile, Ala., Christopher (Jessica) Lawton of Manchester and David Lawton of Antioch; a half-sister, Beatrice Ruthli of Seattle Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters.
Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 17, 2017) followed by funeral services held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. David Lawton, of Bolivar, N.Y., officiated. Burial at Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
