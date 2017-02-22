2/22/17 — Donna Gore Turney

A graveside service celebrating the life of Donna Gore Turney, age 84 of
Manchester, was conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at
Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. Mrs. Turney passed away Sunday
February 19, 2017 in Murfreesboro. She was born December 4, 1932 in
Nashville, Tennessee, the son of James and Addie Gore. She graduated from
West End High School and went on to become a loving, devoted mother and
homemaker, and later a grandmother. She is remembered for her kind heart
and dedication to others. She devoted 30 selfless years to caring for her
elderly neighbor, Bertha Ashley, before her husband’s death in July of
2013. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manchester,
Tennessee where she served on several committees. She took pride in being
the historian and Newsletter writer of the church. She loved to take
photos and document her surroundings. She loved gardening and bird
watching, humming birds especially. Most of all she loved spending time
with and cooking for her family. In addition to her parents, she is
preceded in death by an infant daughter Terry Diane Turney and husband
Richard Reeves Turnery. She was a devoted wife, loving mother,
grandmother and sister. She is survived by her two sons, Richard R.
“Ricky” Turney, Jr. of Manchester; and Steven Turney and wife, Angie of
Murfreesboro; and two grandchildren, Ashton and Ian Turney both of
Murfreesboro; brother James “Jim” Gore, Sr. and wife Margie of Manchester
along with many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the
family asks that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of
Manchester or Grace Hospice Foundation, c/o Avalon Hospice, 132 Saint
Andrews Drive Suite B, Murfreesboro, TN 37128- In Memory of Donna Turney.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Turney Family