2/22/17 — David A. Diehl

Mr. David A. Diehl Sr., 73, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed away on Feb. 20, 2017 at Tennova-Harton Healthcare in Tullahoma.
He was born Nov. 15, 1942 in Brady, Texas to the late John Andrew and Mary Louise Boyd Diehl.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Janice E. Overman Diehl of Tullahoma. Surviving sons are David A. Diehl, Jr. and his wife Jo H. Diehl of Manchester, Tennessee and Alvin D. Diehl of Tullahoma, Tennessee. One daughter Teri E. Diehl Adams of Tullahoma, Tennessee also survives. Surviving siblings are James M. Diehl of Texas, Glenn R. Diehl of California and sister Glenda K. Turner of Texas. Six grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.
Mr. Diehl was a beloved husband, father and grandfather that never met a stranger and always put his family ahead of himself. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force from 1963 until 1967 and continued to support the military in later years by being a faithful member of VFW Post 1893 in Franklin County. He raised his family by being a hard working truck driver for 28 years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin prior to the service at noon.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.