2/21/17–Jerry G. Petrella

Mr. Jerry G. Petrella age 67 of Murfreesboro passed away Sunday February 19, 2017. He was the son of the Carmen and Mary Johnson Petrella. He was also preceded in death by a sister; Sue Allen and a granddaughter; Sarah Thomas.
Mr. Petrella is survived by his wife; Janice Zielinski Petrella; son; Robert Petrella and his fiancé Jessica of Donelson, daughters; Heather (Daniel) Thomas of Christiana, Angela Petrella of Livingston and 7 grandchildren; Brandon Thomas, Trevor Thomas, Elijah Petrella, Kaitlyn Gordon, Cameron Gordon, Caden Ghee, and Kaylee Gilley. He is also survived by sisters; Barb (Dennis) Popilek and Connie Machuta both of Michigan.
Mr. Petrella was a member of St. Rose Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Petrella Family.