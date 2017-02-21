2/21/17 — Beulah Lee Crocker

Funeral services for Ms. Beulah Lee Crocker, age 93 of Manchester, will be
held Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11 AM at Manchester Funeral Home with
Pastor Ben Day officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held Monday, February 20, 2017
from 5 PM until 8 PM.
Ms. Crocker passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Manchester Health
Care.
Ms. Beulah was born on August 18, 1923, to the late Mitch and Mary Bell
Floyd in Coffee County. She was a member of the Goosepond Methodist Church.
She received her 10 year pin at Edens Industries and her 5 year pin at the
shirt factory.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Beulah was also preceded in death by her
husband of 63 years, Amos Crocker; by her daughter, Mary Lee Eaton; and by
her son, David Crocker. She is survived by her son, Elvin (Bonnie) Crocker
of Pleasant View; daughter, Joe Ann (Vert) Hartman of Manchester; brother,
Buford (Lexie) Floyd of Manchester; sister, Lorene Bratcher of Manchester;
daughter-in-law, Nancy Crocker of Manchester; 8 grandchildren, Nicole
(Rodney) Brinkley, Nathan (Abby) Crocker, Rhonda (Scott) Murray, Jamie
(Kevin) Raney, Heather (Tim) Halbeck, Mitchell (Dawn) Crocker, Sherry
Crocker, and Kathy (Michael) Warren;14 great grandchildren and a host of
friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crocker family.