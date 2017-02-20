2/20/17 — Ester Yvonne Qualls

Ester Yvonne Qualls, age 75 of Altamont, Tennessee passed away into Eternal Rest on February 17, 2017 at the Harton Tennova Healthcare in Tullahoma.
Mrs. Qualls was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook and provide wonderful home cooked meals for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone that happened to drop by. She also was a devoted christian that read her Bible. Yvonne could quote scripture after scripture without even reaching for her Bible for reference. She was a member of the Church of God.
Yvonne will be fondly remembered as one who loved her family and friends. She was a kind, caring, loving lady that definitely loved to talk and visit with everyone. She was a people person, with a sweet smile always on her face.
Mrs. Qualls was preceded in death by her parents, the late Ores E. Stephens and Bessie Mae Stephens and an infant son, Scott Alan Qualls, four brothers; Lonnie Stephens, Athel Stephens, Danny Stephens, and Eddy Stephens.
She is survived by her loving husband, Albert Devander (A.D.) Qualls of Altamont, Tennessee; a daughter, Sonja R. Qualls of Altamont, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Heather Killian of Beersheba Springs, Tennessee, Jordan Qualls of McMinnville, Tennessee, and Brianna Qualls of Manchester, Tennessee, three great-grandchildren, Alex Killian, Kadan Killian, and Axton Qualls, a brother, Denzil Stephens, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, February 20, 2017, 11 – 1:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Monday, February 20, 1:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Wesley Chapel Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.