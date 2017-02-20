2/20/17 — Betty Jean House

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean House, age 79 of Manchester, will be
held Monday, February 20, 2017 at 9 AM at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro.
Kerry Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rosa Hill Memorial
Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation with the House family will be Sunday,
February 19, 2017 from 2 PM to 5 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Betty passed
away Friday evening, February 17 at her home.
Betty was the daughter of the late Greely William and Oleta Walker
Sanders. She was born on March 3, 1937 in Hamilton, MS. She was a cook at
Westwood Junior High School in Manchester and attended the Trinity Baptist
Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Betty is preceded in death by her husband
of 58 years, Richard Earl House, who passed away in November of 2016. Also,
preceding her are four brothers, Greely William, Jr., Tommy, Lloyd, and
Roger Sanders; and three sisters, Ellen Vargas, Frances Bozeman, and Reba
Malone.
Mrs. Betty is survived by her children, Richard Neal and Leonard David
House, Jackie Lynn (Kelly) Barnes, and Peggy Earline House, all of
Manchester; eight grandchildren, Chris, Calvin, and Angie Barnes, John
Collins, Kyle Chumbley, Terri Walker, Kelly Smith, and Kristen House; 12
great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the House family.