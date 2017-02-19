2/19/17 — William Edward Simmons

William Edward Simmons, a resident of Tullahoma, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at his residence at the age of 79 years. Local visitation with the family will be Friday, February 17, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. On Sunday, February 19, 2017 visitation will be held at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28806 from 2 – 4 PM with graveside services following at Green Hills Cemetery.
A native of McDowell County, NC, he was the son of the late Paul and Estelle Messer Simmons. Mr. Simmons was a U S Army veteran and was a milkman. He worked hard his whole life. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed camping, old cars and watching western movies and TV shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Crigger Simmons and one sister, Betty England.
He is survived by one son, Billy Simmons of Columbus, NC; one daughter, Elaine Crawford and her fiancé’ Joseph Niblett of Tullahoma and four grandchildren, Bradley and Meagan Crawford and Billy and Haylie Simmons.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.