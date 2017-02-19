2/19/17 — Shirley Sue Harmon

Shirley Sue Harmon of Tullahoma passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 74 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 2 PM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Marie Ray Adams. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester. She enjoyed listening to music, playing with her grandchildren and taking rides in the car.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Harmon; son, Larry Wayne Carter and sister, Patsy Eason.
Mrs. Harmon is survived by one son, Tommy Harmon and his wife, Denise of Tullahoma; brother, Buddy Adams of Americus, GA; sisters, Carolyn Cody of Hillsboro and Betty Gayle Garner of Winchester; uncle, Fred Ray of Tullahoma; three grandchildren, Brian and Chase Harmon and Brittany Burnette and one great grandchild, Kirra Hill.
