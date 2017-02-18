2/18/17 — Sally Frances Kennerly

Ms. Sally Frances Kennerly 80, of Cleveland, Ohio, native of Decherd, TN passed February 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Frances Kennerly.
She leaves to cherish her memories: seven siblings—Benjamin Kennerly of Chicago, Illinois, Norma Jean Harden of Cleveland, Ohio, Virginia (Junior) Askins of Chicago, Illinois, Will (Buddy) deceased, Reynolds (Patty) of Cleveland, Ohio, Joana Betts of Cleveland, Ohio, Lawrence (Shirley) of Decherd, Tennessee, Linda (Bobby) King of Decherd, Tennessee;
A host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Decherd at 10:00 am with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Interment Franklin Memorial Gardens
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements